Zakir Hasanov: Armenia deliberately delays settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

"Settlement the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, peaceful negotiations are deliberately delayed by official Yerevan," Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov said.

Report informs that he spoke at the meeting with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to our country Earle Litzenberger.

The Minister touching upon the military-political situation in the region stressed the continuation of the aggression policy of Armenia. He noted that despite the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in the settlement the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, peaceful negotiations are deliberately delayed by official Yerevan.

Litzenberger, in his turn, stressing that the United States recognizes the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and treats it with respect, the American diplomat noted that his country is a supporter of a peaceful solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, adding that this is also important in terms of the development and security of the South Caucasus.