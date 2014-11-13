​Appathurai: Both sides should pursue a diplomatic resolution of the conflict

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus and Central Asia James Appathurai expressed concern by reports about an Armenian helicopter being shot down by Azerbaijani forces on 12 of November, Report informs.

"Whatever the circumstances of the incident, both sides should remain calm and pursue a diplomatic resolution"- James Appathurai said.

According to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan Mi-24 helicopter of Armenian Armed Forces attacked our positions 1700 m north-east from Kangarli village of Aghdam region on November 12, at about 13:45 p.m. The helicopter was destroyed by retaliatory fire.