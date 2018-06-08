American expert: Pashinyan does not show interest in settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/56b838bd26c04aeb580ee45f568adbb5/25b1baed-9638-4f6e-8ffc-a034ed09f270_292.jpg

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ “Only a few days ago, the major protests organized by locals in occupied territories of Azerbaijan, demonstrate an elevated level of citizens' disappointment with local corrupt and belligerent authorities”.

Report was told by U.S. political analyst, Professor at the University of Marquette (Wisconsin) Peter Tase.

I remember when visiting with the leadership of the International Eurasia Press Fund (IEPF), accompanied by Hon. Umud Mirzayev, we visited the region of Tartar (Nov. 2017), on this occasion I saw with my own eyes a silent confrontation of realities, and the overwhelming presence of two worlds apart: on the territory that was under control of Azerbaijan in Tartar Region, energetic teams were clearing the mine fields that were implanted on the ground by Armenian Forces a few years ago.

Furthermore, while Armenian Forces have conducted massive destruction to the forests and ecosystem within Nagorno-Karabakh and contaminating with pesticides the excessive water that runs through an old irrigation system in Tartar (during a heavy rain season as the water level of a nearby lake reaches a higher level that could ruin Armenian Military Posts nearby and is hard to manage) region, Armenian Armed Forces pour pesticides to this water running through the agricultural fields of Azerbaijani Farmers.

Speaking about the prospect of the conflict settlement, the American expert said that while Pashinyan is keen to normalize the bilateral relations between Armenia and Turkey, recently he has shown a weak leadership towards a lasting solution of the Armenia - Azerbaijan Armed Conflict over Nagorno - Karabakh and its seven surrounding districts and the economic blockade imposed against Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

According to the expert, within Armenian political environment, the change of one leader with another does not necessarily mean a brighter future for its own good and betterment of domestic policies, let alone implementation of their country's foreign policy and defense posture overall; high level of corruption and nepotism is deeply ingrained in Armenia, as a result their willingness to engage in negotiations with Azerbaijan's Government is certainly not a priority and will take some time to ascertain Pashinyan's agenda in regards to Nagorno-Karabakh.