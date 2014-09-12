​Ambassador: Presidents of Azerbaijan, Armenia and France to meet in late October

Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ The meeting of Presidents of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Armenia Serzh Sargsyan and France François Hollande on settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will take place in Paris at the end of October. Report was told by the Ambassador of France to Azerbaijan Pascal Monie.

According to the Ambassador, the exact date of a meeting is uknown. Currently, the negotiations on the date is being held via diplomatic channels. "Everything depends on schedules of the presidents," P. Monye noted.

Recently the meeting of Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Serzh Sargsyan took place on September 4 initiated by the US State Secretary John Kerry. Earlier, on August 9, during the escalation on the contact line, Ilham Aliyev and Serzh Sargsyan met in Sochi with mediation of the president of Russia Vladimir Putin.