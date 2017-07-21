Ambassador: New US administration remains committed to Karabakh settlement in OSCE MG format

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ The new US administration continues to remain committed to participating in the process of the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement in the format of the OSCE Minsk Group.

Report informs citing Armenian media, US Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills said at a meeting with the speaker of Armenian parliament Ara Babloyan.

During the meeting, US Ambassador also discussed the issue of combating corruption in Armenia.