Ambassador: New US administration remains committed to Karabakh settlement in OSCE MG format

https://report.az/storage/news/13af63aecf530adb80cf75dba7079ad1/34d297d1-3ddb-4dc6-b895-4497c4411e42_292.jpg
Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ The new US administration continues to remain committed to participating in the process of the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement in the format of the OSCE Minsk Group.
Report informs citing Armenian media, US Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills said at a meeting with the speaker of Armenian parliament Ara Babloyan.
During the meeting, US Ambassador also discussed the issue of combating corruption in Armenia.
Şamil ƏlibəyliNews Author