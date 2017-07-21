 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ambassador: New US administration remains committed to Karabakh settlement in OSCE MG format

    Richard Mills has met with speaker of Armenian parliament

    Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ The new US administration continues to remain committed to participating in the process of the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement in the format of the OSCE Minsk Group.

    Report informs citing Armenian media, US Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills said at a meeting with the speaker of Armenian parliament Ara Babloyan.

    During the meeting, US Ambassador also discussed the issue of combating corruption in Armenia.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi