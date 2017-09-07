 Top
    Ambassador: Germany excludes military solution to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

    The sides also mulled the development of the German-Armenian ties

    Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ “Germany excludes the military solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict."

    Report informs citing the Armenian media, German Ambassador to Yerevan Bernhard Matthias Kiesler said on September 7 at a meeting with chairman of the Armenian Parliament Ara Baloyan.

    The sides also discussed the development of the German-Armenian relations. 

