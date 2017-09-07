Ambassador: Germany excludes military solution to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

https://report.az/storage/news/2203863ac6db5bb0337b44ad0c01fbe7/c9edd5e0-cfcf-4d2c-a23e-b883cc11e4dc_292.jpg
Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ “Germany excludes the military solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict."
Report informs citing the Armenian media, German Ambassador to Yerevan Bernhard Matthias Kiesler said on September 7 at a meeting with chairman of the Armenian Parliament Ara Baloyan.
The sides also discussed the development of the German-Armenian relations.
Sədrəddin İsmayılovNews Author