A group of Uzbek writers and reporters visited baby girl Zahra Guliyeva's grave

Fuzuli. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ A group of Uzbek writers and journalists has visited Alikhanli village of Fuzuli region in Azerbaijan.

Karabakh bureau of Report News Agency informs, media representatives on the frontline have visited the graves of two-year-old Zahra Guliyeva and her grandmother Sahiba Allahverdiyeva killed by Armenian soldiers on July 4.

Afterwards, they observed the place where the incident had taken place. The guests met with villagers and the Guliyevs family and were given detailed information about the situation in the village.

The members of the delegation, who met with village residents, noted that the main purpose of their visit to the region was to witness with their own eyes what was going on here, gather information and deliver it in their country.

Notably, the visit of the delegation of Uzbek writers and journalists was organized at the initiative of the Azerbaijani Cultural Center named after Heydar Aliyev and the International Aviation Press Fund.