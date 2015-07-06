The smallest state in the world - PHOTOS

Baku. 6 July. REPORT.AZ/ The smallest state in the world area of only about 0.44 sq.km, Vatican has all the attributes inherent to an independent state, has a radio, mail, the central bank, and even the train station. But the greatest wealth of the country is a museum, occupying an important role in the life of the country and in its earnings.

To enter the Vatican Museum is not so easy, or it's necessary to book tickets in advance, or defend two or three hours in a long line, but it doesn't worth it.

Speaking about the Vatican Museum, it should be noted that, this is not a museum, but a complex of museums, joined under one roof, and there are 54 galleries. These galleries contains works of art of such great masters as Caravaggio, Leonardo da Vinci, Sandro Botticelli and others.

But the highlight of the Vatican Museum is a world-famous Sistine Chapel, located at the very end of the gallery. But in general, the museum will satisfy the tastes of any admirer of art, even a lover of Renaissance or modern art. There is also an extensive collection of coins of different eras and countries, as well as brands.

Visiting Vatican, it is impossible not to visit the area of St. Paul and not go to St. Peter's Basilica. There is a tomb of Pope John Paul II, as well as Bernini's canopy. It was developed and created by the famous architect Lorenzo Bernini (1624-1633.). This monumental structure strikes with its height (about 29 meters) and the elegance of forms.

In general, to visit the little Vatican will take the whole day, and will remain a huge amount of impressions.