Republicans celebrate Trump’s victory in US presidential election - VIDEO REPORT

Arizona. 9 November. REPORT.AZ/ Republican Party celebrates the victory of their candidate Donald Trump in the US presidential election. Report informs, the Republicans celebrate their victory across the country, in all major cities and states, including Arizona.

Despite forecasts, majority of population in Arizona voted for the Republican candidate. Over 49 percent have voted for Trump, more than 45 percent for Hillary Clinton.

Observers on counting of votes at the headquarters of the Republicans in the capital of Arizona, Phoenix, greeted the news n Trump’s victory.