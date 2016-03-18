Baku hosts rally 'We are like everybody' on World Down Syndrome Day - PHOTOS

Baku. 18 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Care - For Healthy Generation" under YAP Youth Union of Nizami district regional branch held rally today under slogan 'We're like everybody' in Baku on the occasion of World Down Syndrome Day.

Report informs, Chairman of the Youth Union of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party's (YAP) Nizami district branch and the "Care-For Healthy Generation" Social Organization Sevinj Abdullayeva, MP Ganira Pashayeva, Head of Nizami district executive power Arif Qasimov, persons with Down syndrome, their parents, teachers and educators, Union staff, media representatives and others took part in rally.

The purpose of the rally held in Nizami district, "Heydar Aliyev Park - Park Boulevard", on the eve of the International Down Syndrome Day on March 21 was to draw public attention to this issue, in society, the role of people with Down syndrome and to emphasize the importance of such rallies

MP Ganira Pashayeva and Head of Nizami district executive power Arif Qasimov spoke and expressed gratitude to the organizers of the march, welcomed such rallies.