Mingachevir city prepares for European Games - PHOTOS

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ The preparations for kayaking and canoeing competitions in the framework of the first European Games to be held in Mingachevir, are in the final stage. Report's employee sent to Mingachevir, reviewed the International President's Cup Regatta pre-games.

Minister of Youth and Sports, Chief Executive Officer of "Baku-2015" European Games Operating Committee (BEGOC) Azad Rahimov and President of the National Rowing Federation E. Zeynalov watched the President's Cup too.

All logos and banners reflecting European Games in the streets of the city. Kayak and canoe races in the first European Games will be held on June 14-16.

Report presents photo report from the preparing procedures in Mingachevir, Azerbaijan.