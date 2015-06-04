Life in the Island- VIDEO

Baku. 4 June. REPORT.AZ/ Chilov island is located in the territory of Pirallahi district.

Normal life condition was established on the island.

On the island, an oil and gas production workshop of "28 May" Oil and Gas Production Department (OGPD) is operating. The workshop exploits "Chilov" deposit.

"Oil Rocks" medical and sanitary department of the Central Oilmen Hospital is also located on the island. All the condition was established for the treatment of the patients there.

A secondary school No. 131 named after National Hero of Azerbaijan Rasim Ibrahimov and 50-seat kindergarten are available in Chilov.

Previously, drinking water was brought by boat from the coast, but now the island is provided with clean water via "reverse osmosis" system.

Report presents video report about the social life of the island.