Liberated 'Lele Tepe' height - PHOTOS

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ Strategically important 'Lele Tepe' height, which is located in the direction of Fuzuli district and allows to control large area, has been under Armenian occupation for over 23 years. But several days ago, Azerbaijani Army freed the area from the occupation.

Until liberation of the territory, Armenians clearly had been clearly observing all settlements of Fuzuli region, including the positions of Azerbaijani Army, especially Horadiz city of Fuzuli region from that height. It also allowed them to open fire on the positions of their choice at any time.

Now all the enemy positions are observed by Azerbaijani Army there.

Report presents photos taken on 'Lele Tepe' height and surrounding areas: