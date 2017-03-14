 Top
    'Last Tuesday' caravan in Baku - PHOTO REPORT

    Today, Azerbaijan marks The Tuesday of the Earth© Report.az

    Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Azerbaijan celebrates the last Tuesday (İlaxır Çərşənbə) - The Tuesday of the Earth.

    Report informs, on this occasion, a caravan headed from central Baku towards Ateshgah, Surakhani district.

    Caravan participants gathered in the area between “İçərişəhər” subway station and Baku City Executive Power - in front of the castle walls. Great holiday caravan headed towards Ateshgah, Surakhani, with the participation of Novruz personages - Dede Korkut, Bahar gizi, Kosa, Kechal and musical groups, accompanied by camels, horses and carriages.  

