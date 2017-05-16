Islamic Games: Fantastic results from Azerbaijani judokas: 6 gold, 7 silver medals - PHOTO

© Report.az

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ Judo competitions continue in Baku 2017 the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games. Azerbaijani judokas continued successful performance on the second day of the competition.

Report informs, Mammadali Mehdiyev (90 kg) and Elkhan Mammadov (100 kg) won all competitions and grabbed gold medals.

Elmar Gasimov (100 kg) and Irina Kindzerska (+78 kg) won silver medals.

Thus, Azerbaijani team grabbed 6 gold, 7 silver and finished individual competitions first.