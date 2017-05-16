 Top
    Close photo mode

    Islamic Games: Fantastic results from Azerbaijani judokas: 6 gold, 7 silver medals - PHOTO

    Azerbaijani team finished individual competitions first© Report.az

    Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ Judo competitions continue in Baku 2017 the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games. Azerbaijani judokas continued successful performance on the second day of the competition.

    Report informs, Mammadali Mehdiyev (90 kg) and Elkhan Mammadov (100 kg) won all competitions and grabbed gold medals.

    Elmar Gasimov (100 kg) and Irina Kindzerska (+78 kg) won silver medals.

    Thus, Azerbaijani team grabbed 6 gold, 7 silver and finished individual competitions first.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi