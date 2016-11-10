Golden Autumn in Lankaran - PHOTO REPORT

Lankaran. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ Lankaran district has rich vegetation. There are natural forests and greenery, not included in the forest fund. Relict and endemic plants mostly grow here. Most of Lankaran's forest cover, which is famous for its rich flora and fauna, includes the trees and bushes entered into the Red Book. Lankaran distinguishes with its charming beauty and mysterious nature in all seasons. Autumn makes this beauty more colorful. Therefore, autumn is called Golden Autumn in Lankaran.

South bureau of Report News Agency presents a photo report were taken in Lankaran district of Azerbaijan .