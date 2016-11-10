 Top
    Close photo mode

    Golden Autumn in Lankaran - PHOTO REPORT

    Autumn makes this beauty more colorful

    Lankaran. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ Lankaran district has rich vegetation. There are natural forests and greenery, not included in the forest fund. Relict and endemic plants mostly grow here. Most of Lankaran's forest cover, which is famous for its rich flora and fauna, includes the trees and bushes entered into the Red Book. Lankaran distinguishes with its charming beauty and mysterious nature in all seasons. Autumn makes this beauty more colorful. Therefore, autumn is called Golden Autumn in Lankaran.

    South bureau of Report News Agency presents a photo report were taken in Lankaran district of Azerbaijan . 

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi