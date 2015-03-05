From the ireland to peninsula: Pirallahi - PHOTOS

Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ Pirallahi Island, which is considered the largest island located on the western shore of the Caspian Sea Absheron archipelago. Because of the presence drinking water there, people inhabited this island for centuries.

Pirallahi island located in the east of the Absheron Peninsula and is one of the major islands of the Caspian Sea. The island 17.56 (1755.49 ha) square kilometers, the length of 12 km, width from 0.2 to 4 km. According to statistics as of January 2015, the population of the Pirallahi settlement is 16621 people.

To connect the island with the Absheron peninsula in 1939 the People's Commissariat of the fuel industry in Moscow approved the project for the construction of the bridge-dam. The construction of the bridge began in 1941 and completed in 1943.

After the construction of the bridge-dam, Pirallahi island received the status of an artificial peninsula.

