First toll road opens soon in Azerbaijan - PHOTO

Baku. 11 May. REPORT. AZ/ Newly constructed Alat-Astara highway is expected to be paid in the future.

Report informs, at present, soil strengthening works are being carried out on the road. Width of road bed will be 26,5 meters. The highway of driving strips of 4 meters will have 4 traffic lanes. The peculiarity of this highway is that beginning from entrance of Salyan, it doesn't pass through any settlement to Astara-Iranian border. After completion of the new road, as opposed to the previous road, distance will be shorter about 40 km. The new highway is expected to be paid in the future as it is an alternative highway.

Works on the road, which is being constructed under the supervision of 'Azeravtoyol' Open Joint Stock Company (OJSC), works have been accelerated.

Construction of dozens of underground passages, tunnels, circular pipes has also been completed on the highway. The bridges are under construction.