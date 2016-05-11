 Top
    Close photo mode

    First toll road opens soon in Azerbaijan - PHOTO

    Soil strengthening works are being carried out

    Baku. 11 May. REPORT. AZ/ Newly constructed Alat-Astara highway is expected to be paid in the future.

    Report informs, at present, soil strengthening works are being carried out on the road. Width of road bed will be 26,5 meters. The highway of driving strips of 4 meters will have 4 traffic lanes. The peculiarity of this highway is that beginning from entrance of Salyan, it doesn't pass through any settlement to Astara-Iranian border. After completion of the new road, as opposed to the previous road, distance will be shorter about 40 km. The new highway is expected to be paid in the future as it is an alternative highway.

    Works on the road, which is being constructed under the supervision of 'Azeravtoyol' Open Joint Stock Company (OJSC), works have been accelerated.

    Construction of dozens of underground passages, tunnels, circular pipes has also been completed on the highway. The bridges are under construction.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi