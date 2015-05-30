 Top
    Famous Israeli photographer presented a photo shoot of Azerbaijan

    Photos are in black and white style and reflecting the life of Azerbaijan both in urban and rural areas

    Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ Famous Israeli photographer Tomer Ifrah prepared a photo session about Azerbaijan called "Steppe by steppe".

    Report informs referring to Calvert Journal, he began to shoot photos in Azerbaijan back in 2013.

    In addition, the photographer reflected in his works lives of refugees forced to flee their homes as a result of Armenian occupation.

