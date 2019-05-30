 Top

Chelsea wins Europa League final by defeating Arsenal in Baku - PHOTOREPORT

Chelsea wins Europa League final by beating Arsenal in Baku

The final match between England's Chelsea and Arsenal was held at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

Report informs that the match ended with the overwhelming victory of the 'Aristocrats' - 4:1.

We present the images of some amazing moments from the match.

