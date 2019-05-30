Chelsea wins Europa League final by defeating Arsenal in Baku - PHOTOREPORT

The final match between England's Chelsea and Arsenal was held at the Baku Olympic Stadium.
Report informs that the match ended with the overwhelming victory of the 'Aristocrats' - 4:1.
We present the images of some amazing moments from the match.
Firudin SəlimovNews Author