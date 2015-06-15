Bronze medalist in table tennis among the women revealed - PHOTOS

Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ Today, in the framework of "Baku 2015" the First European Games, the women's team competition for a bronze medal in table tennis took place.

Report informs, the Czech Republic defeated Ukraine 3: 1 at the match.

After beating France in the 1/4 finals with the score of 3:1, the Czech Republic was defeated by Germany in the semi-final 3: 0. Ukraine won over Sweden in the 1/4 final match with the score of 3: 0, however, it lost the match with the Netherland in the semi-final 2:3.