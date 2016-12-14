Baku prepares for New Year - PHOTO REPORT

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ "35-meter-high pine tree is being installed in the Seaside Boulevard for the first time".

Rafael Niftaliyev, Director of the Department for utilities, maintenance and protection of the seaside boulevard of the Seaside Boulevard Office under the Cabinet of Ministers, told Report.

The official said that lighting and decoration of trees started.

He also added that discounts considered for about 20 carnival rides during the holiday: "Also, cruise ship and trains will operate at discount prices. Highest level of security measures will be carried out".

At the same time, new year pine tree was installed in the Fountain Square on December 3: "Nargis Fund will organize the next, fourth "Cold Hands, Warm Heart" charity fair to run until January 15. Main guests of the fair will be children residing in orphanages.

The charity fair was organized in small wooden houses in the Fountain Square.

Photo: Elshan Baba