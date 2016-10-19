Baku playing host to Caspian Construction Week - PHOTO

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ The 22nd Azerbaijan International Construction Exhibition (BakuBuild 2016) has today started at the Baku Expo Center.

Report informs, besides the four-day BakuBuild exhibition, the Caspian Construction Week consisting of 9th International Exhibition for Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning systems, Water Supply, Sanitary, Environmental Technology, Swimming Pool and Renewable Energy (Aquatherm Baku 2016) and 9th Caspian International Protection, Security and Rescue maens (Securika CIPS 2016) is being held.

This year Caspian Construction Week gathers 298 companies from 26 countries, three countries - Italy, Iran and the UAE are represented with national display booths. Azerbaijani producer, distributor companies and enterprises in the field of construction make up 50% of exhibitors. BakuBuild 2016 covers a full range of building materials, ceramics, finishing stone, marble, paints, windows and doors, interior, roofing and flooring, metal and bronze works, construction machinery and others.