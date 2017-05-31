Azerbaijani students sent gifts and letters to Syrian peers

Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ The "Great Silk Way" International Youth Union and Ministry of Education of Azerbaijan Republic have jointly held a social campaign Hopes for Children in Syria, on the occasion of June 1 - World Children's Day.

Report informs citing the Union's press service, campaign was dedicated to the Syrian children, taking refuge in various areas in Turkey.

The main purpose is draw attention to the children affected by war and its consequences. Necessary things for children (clothing, toys, etc.), letters from Azerbaijani pupils to Syrian children were collected within the campaign. The things and letters will be delivered to those in need through Turkish representative of the Union.

The Ministry of Education and subordinate bodies acted as partners of the social campaign. The campaign was supported by "Bir tələbə könüllü proqramı", individuals and students.