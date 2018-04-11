Azerbaijani people cast vote today - PHOTO REPORT

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ The voting process in the presidential elections continues in Azerbaijan.

Report presents a photo report describing the voting process and preparations at various polling stations.

Notably, according to the Central Election Commission (CEC) Secretariat, since the moment of commencement of the voting i.e.from 08:00 a.m. till 10:00 a.m., 994 thousand 196 voters (accounting for 18.71% of all voters) of total 5 million 314 thousand 365 voters of the country have casted their vote.