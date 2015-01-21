 Top
    Azerbaijani ebru master: Art of "Ebru" is close to human nature - VIDEO

    The most useful thing in Ebru art is water, therefore it is an art close to human nature

    Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/The art of "Ebru" is performed by using all natural materials. The artists of "Ebru" are called Ebru masters (Ebruzen). Azerbaijani ebru master, Vusal Garagashli said to Report that the paints that are used for the work on the condensed water are made from only natural products, not chemical ones. The process of preparing the water takes about 4-5 hours. Due to the impact of the bile, the paints become softer and do not interfere with each other, as well as, they do not drop to the bottom of the water. The most useful thing in "Ebru" art is water, therefore it is an art close to human nature.

