    Azerbaijani army strengthens control in territory liberated from occupation - VIDEO REPORT

    These territories are periodically subjected to fire

    Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ Despite the termination of the operations by mutual consent on the contact line between the troops and the declaration of the ceasefire, Armenians continue to fire positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

    Considering the operational situation, Azerbaijani Armed Forces have silenced the enemy with return fire. In addition, the Azerbaijani army strengthened control over the iberated territory and our units carry out strengthening works in the zone.

