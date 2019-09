The national football team of Azerbaijan held its fifth match as part of Euro-2020 qualifier.

Report informs that Nicola Jurcevic's team received the Croatian national team. Croatians scored in the 11th minute. Real Madrid's midfielder Luka Modricc made a point shot from the penalty - 0:1.

In the 72nd minute of the match Tamkin Halilzade equalized the score - 1:1.

Thus, the match ended with the score of 1:1.