Azerbaijan - model of tolerance

Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ Despite Azerbaijan is located in the complicated geographic region, there is tolerant environment in the country.

Report was told by akhund of Juma Mosque in Baku Haji Surkhay Mammadli.

"Tolerance environment is available in Azerbaijan. Catholic, orthodox and other confessions cooperate with each eather in state level, as well as in religious relationship", he says.

Chairman of Mountain Jews Religious Community of Azerbaijan Yevdayev Milikh Ilhanovich supports opinion of akhund: "Such very high level of tolerance in Azerbaijan should be good model of tolerance for other countries. Recently, visitors from France to Baku had confessed that, our style of life, as well our safety is better than in France. This may called a tolerance environment in Azerbaijan.