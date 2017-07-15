 Top
    Azerbaijan hosts II International Dolma Festival - PHOTO REPORT

    Some 350 kinds of dolma have been displayed

    Baku. 15 July. REPORT.AZ/ The II International Dolma Festival has been held with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Khachmaz Region Executive Power, Azerbaijan National Culinary Center and Azerbaijan National Culinary Association.

    Report informs, participants from 12 countries and over 500 people from 50 Azerbaijani regions took part in the festival. Some 350 kinds of dolma, cooked in Azerbaijani regions, were displayed at the festival.

    Notably, I International Dolma Festival was held in Absheron district on July 1, 2016.  

