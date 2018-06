Astana. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ Astana, a city located along the Silk Way, is now a vibrant center of trade. You can find everything, even some exotic goods on the city markets, including both indoor markets and those under the open sky.

Valenki (National boots), Altay honey, dishes of Kazakh cuisine, all of these can be found on the Astana markets, and at a fairly reasonable price.