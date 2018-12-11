Use of Azerbaijan National Anthem in musical compositions forbidden

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/a13517accc0211eb25c86bb0ea738493/08642947-5890-4737-95b1-46634657cd13_292.jpg

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ It is prohibited to use the music of the Azerbaijan National Anthem in musical compositions.

Report informs that it is reflected in a new draft law "On the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

According to Article 7 of the Draft Law (Restrictions on the national anthem), it is forbidden to use the music of the National Anthem in musical compositions.

The anthem should be played, listened to, and sung in the prescribed order.

The draft law will be discussed in Milli Majlis in the near future.