TurkPA holds a meeting in Turkey

Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ The 8th Plenary Session of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-Speaking Countries (TurkPA) has started in Izmir, Turkey, Report informs citing Anadolu.

Chairman of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Binali Yıldırım, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament Oqtay Asadov, Chairman of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Dastan Jumabekov, Chairman of the Kazakh Parliament Nurlan Nigmatulin, Speaker of the Hungarian Parliament László Kövér, Speaker of the Northern Cyprus Assembly Teberrüken Uluçay are attending the meeting.

After the meeting, the chairmen of the legislative bodies will hold bilateral meetings.