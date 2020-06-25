Speaker: Azerbaijani Army - among the strongest armies worldwide

"Tomorrow is Armed Forces Day. The Azerbaijani Army has undergone significant development in recent years, Milli Majlis Speaker Sahiba Gafarova said at today's plenary meeting, Report informs.

"Nowadays, the Azerbaijani Army is among the world's most powerful armed forces. The Azerbaijani people have great sympathy for our military forces," she stressed.

June 26 is the Armed Forces Day of Azerbaijan. On June 26, 1918, by the decision of the Council of Ministers of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, the first regular military unit - the Detached Corps of Azerbaijan was established.

Modern army building in Azerbaijan started from the 70s of the last century. In 1969, Heydar Aliyev held power and aimed to prepare the national personnel of officers, so, army building in Azerbaijan started.

On the base of the decree signed by the national leader Heydar Aliyev on May 22, 1998, an important step was taken in restoring the inheritance traditions in the establishment of the National Army, and June 26 was declared as the Armed Forces Day.