Some candidates from "Musavat" Party refused to obey the party's decision

Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ "I respect the decision of the party "Musavat" in regard with the elections, but I will participate in the parliamentary elections of November 1."

Report was told by Iltizam Akbarli, who nominated by the initiative of the party "Musavat" from 79th Imishli district election constituency.

He noted that currently he continues pre-election campaign.

Chief of Staff of the party "Musavat" Gulaga Aslanli told Report that, discussions will be held in regard with the candidates, who don't obey the decision of "Musavat" on elections, then the decision will be made." "Musavat" Party refused to participate in the parliamentary elections on November 1 and withdrew the candidates", reminded G.Aslanli.

Member of the Assembly of the party "Musavat", the candidate of the party on the initiative of the 115 rural Shaki second constituency Ikram Israfil also continues to hold meetings at the polling stations of the district. However, he declined to comment on the matter.