    ​Slutsky: ODIHR actions will not influence Azerbaijan's image and its development

    The structure is much exhausted, as they agreed to be a puppet in the hands of others

    Baku.1 November. REPORT.AZ/ "ODIHR has always sought the mote in others' eyes. Unfortunately, tension is increasing on the international arena and in the media, there are provocations against Azerbaijan and Russia",  the Chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Ties with Compatriots and the coordinator of the group of international observers from the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly in the elections to the Milli Majlis, Leonid Slutsky told  journalists, commenting on ODIHR's refusal to observe parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    "The elections are well organized and OSCE is aware of this. That's why an overseas instructors decided they not to come here," - said Slutsky.

    According to him, refusal of the ODIHR mission reveals that "the structure is much exhausted, as  they agreed to be a puppet in the hands of others."

    "Such statements and actions of ODIHR do not influence on the image of Azerbaijan and will not limit its development", - said the coordinator of the group of observers from the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly.

