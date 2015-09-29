​Siyavush Novruzov: We'lll take measures against YAP members, alternative candidates of officially nominated persons

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ YAP members, who ran for office as an alternative to formally nominated members by the party, will be excluded from the ranks of the ruling party.

New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) Deputy Executive Secretary Siyavush Novruzov made a statement to Report, party's position on this issue is unequivocal and unchanging: "If a member of the party nominates his candidacy as an alternative to formally nominated candidates, we will ask him to leave. The YAP members should not be alternative candidates to officially nominated people. We will take appropriate measures in relation to such persons."