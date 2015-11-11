Siyavush Novruzov: "Ruling party to discuss NAP representatives in the CEC after parliament to start its activity"

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ After the start-up of the Milli Majlis in the new composition, New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) will hold discussions in regard with the representatives in the Central Election Commission (CEC).

Report was told by the Deputy Executive Secretary of NAP, Siyavush Novruzov.

He stated that, after the approval of the Constitutional Court the results of the parliamentary elections on November 1, Milli Majlis to start to exercise its powers: "The Central Election Commission will be formed in accordance with the new Azerbaijani Parliament. During the formation of the CEC leadership of the party will hold a debate and make a decision in regard with their representatives in the commission. Now it's difficult to say whose candidacy of the current party representatives in the CEC will be put forward. This issue will become clear after the discussions".

The term of office of the CEC is 5 years. This commission is formed after the parliamentary elections in 2010. NAP is represented in the CEC by Mazahir Panahov (chairman), members Shaitdin Aliyev, Fuad Javadov, Ramiz Ibrahimov, Valida Kazimova and Habil Orujov.