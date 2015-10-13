​Sheikh-ul-islam calls on believers to actively participate in parliamentary elections

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ "The Muslim believers of Azerbaijan should fulfill the duties of citizenship, take an active part in the elections to the parliament, vote for their favorite candidate."

Report informs, this was stated by the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) Chairman Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazadeh at the event dedicated to the beginning of the month of Muharram.

Sheikh ul-Islam shared his views on complex processes going on in the world today - the economic crisis and political tensions, moral erosion, religion, abuse of the sacred name of Islam, terrorism, and the occupations consequences: "We can protect ourselves from sins only by protecting domestic, national and spiritual unity strengthening, we are committed to the interests of our country."

The event commemorates those, who died during the terror in Ankara.