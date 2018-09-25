Servicemen representing Azerbaijan in international organizations to get diplomatic passport

Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ Officers of Military Attaches Apparatus established under Azerbaijan’s diplomatic missions in foreign countries, as well as military representatives and their deputies will get diplomatic passports.

Report informs that amendments are being introduced to the Law ‘On Passports’.

According to the annexation to article No 6 of the law (Diplomatic passport), officers of Military Attaches Apparatus established under the Azerbaijan’s diplomatic missions in the foreign countries, as well as military representatives and their deputies, representatives of a relevant executive body in foreign countries and international organizations will also be issued diplomatic passports.

The draft amendments will be discussed at the first plenary meeting of the autumn session of the Azerbaijani parliament on October 1.