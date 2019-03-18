Salaries of Constitutional Court chairman and judges increased

Social protection of the judges of the Constitutional Court in Azerbaijan has been strengthened.

Report informs that paragraph 2 of Article 71 (Salaries of Judges of Constitutional Court) of the Law on the Constitutional Court has been released in the new edition: “The monthly salary of the Chairman of the Constitutional Court is equal to the monthly salary of the Chairman of the Milli Majlis."

The current paragraph reads as follows: "The monthly salary of the Chairman of the Constitutional Court is AZN 2,335."

Article 73 of the law (other guarantees of the Constitutional Court judge) has also been amended. According to the Annex, the judge of the Constitutional Court shall be paid the residual amount of monthly salary.

Notably, the salary of the chairman of the Milli Majlis amounts to AZN 2,475.

The draft amendment will be discussed at the plenary session of the Milli Majlis on March 29.