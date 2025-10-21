Sahiba Gafarova meets with Speakers of Parliaments of Namibia and Bosnia and Herzegovina in Geneva

Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan"s Milli Majlis, met with Saara Kuugongelwa, Speaker of the National Assembly of Namibia, and Denis Zvizdić, Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Parliamentary Assembly of Bosnia and Herzegovina, on the margins of the 151st Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) held in Geneva, Switzerland, Report informs via AZERTAC.

The sides described such important international events as a good platform for highlighting global issues and putting forward proposals for effective solutions, as well as reviewing bilateral relations.

During the meetings, the importance of cooperation within international parliamentary organizations was also highlighted. The parties commended the activities of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network, established at the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev, as well as mentioned the efforts to increase institutional capacity and international prestige of the organization.

The meetings also addressed other issues of mutual concern.