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Azerbaijan based its chairmanship of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) on the principles of peace, justice, solidarity, tolerance, human dignity, and sustainable, inclusive development, Speaker of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan, Sahiba Gafarova, said at a PUIC coordination meeting in Tanzania.

According to Report, the speaker noted that the 20th Session of the PUIC Conference was successfully held in Baku in June this year, during which Azerbaijan's parliament assumed the organization's chairmanship.

"This chairmanship reflects Azerbaijan's commitment to strengthening solidarity and close ties across the Islamic world. Experience shows that countries from different regions and with diverse positions can work together through consultation, mutual respect, and a focus on common interests," she said.

Gafarova also emphasized that regional perspectives should play a more prominent role in broader international parliamentary dialogue.