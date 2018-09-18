Representatives of foreign countries to gather for 100th anniversary of Milli Majlis

© Report

Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ / The countries to be represented at the level of parliament speakers and their deputies at the solemn meeting on September 21 dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Milli Majlis (Parliament of Azerbaijan) have been named.

Report informs citing Milli Majlis spokesman Akif Tavakkuloglu that Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Georgia, Afghanistan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Djibouti, Indonesia, Pakistan will be represented at the level of speakers at the solemn meeting:

"Parliaments of several countries are expected to attend at the level of chairmen. The anniversary event will be attended by Deputy chairmen of parliaments of Russia, Iran, Hungary, Poland, Serbia, Montenegro, Czech Republic, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Vietnam."

Tavakkuloglu noted that representatives of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic speaking Countries (TurkPA), Parliamentary Assembly of the organization of Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC), the Parliamentary Assembly of the Commonwealth of Independent States (PA CIS), the European Parliament, the Parliamentary Assembly of GUAM (Georgia-Ukraine-Azerbaijan-Moldova) will also take part at the solemn meeting.

Notably, the delegations of parliaments from 150 countries will attend the event. Moreover, the anniversary event will be attended by representatives of about 40 countries.