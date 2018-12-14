President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union: Decisions on young people should be made with their participation

Baku. 14 December REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan offers new innovative opportunities for young people. There is a good condition for their implementation," President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Gabriela Cuevas Barron said.

Report informs that she spoke at the Fifth IPU Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians held in Baku.

She stressed that youth is a guarantor of the future: "Decisions about young people should be made with their participation. We need to consider the costs allocated to their education not as expenses, but as a debt. It is very important to support and promote young people."