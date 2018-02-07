Powers and social guarantees of ECHR judge from Azerbaijan soar

© Report

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ The law on Constitutional Court of the Republic of Azerbaijan will be amended.

Report informs, a new paragraph 9 added to the Article 73 (Other Guarantees for the Judges of Constitutional Court).

Under the new paragraph, status of a judge elected from the Republic of Azerbaijan to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) is equal to the status of judges of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Azerbaijan and guarantees provided for the judge of the Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan apply to the ECHR judge from Azerbaijan.

The draft amendment will be discussed at next plenary session of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament).

Notably, the current ECHR judge from Azerbaijan is Latif Huseynov.