​PACE observation mission Head: Positive atmosphere is observed on elections in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ " A positive atmosphere is observed on elections in Azerbaijan."

    Report informs, this was stated by the Head of  PACE  observation mission  Spanish MP Jordi Xucla told reporters.

    As a result of visiting a number of polling stations of Baku, the Head of the mission stressed their good work. "Any violations have not yet been revealed so far," - Jordi Xucla said.

    According to him, today, 32 observers from PACE mission are to observe elections in a number of polling stations of Baku, and some of them - in the regions of the country.

