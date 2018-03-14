Ogtay Asadov: When the Turkic world develops, many are worried

Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ "The Azerbaijani-Turkish relations have been developing in all spheres. More than 213 documents have been signed between the two countries. We hope that our relations will further develop."

Report informs, the Azerbaijani Parliament Chairman Ogtay Asadov said during a meeting with Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım.

The Speaker noted that when the Turkic world developed, many are worried: "In fact, they should rejoice in development. However they will continue to be very uncomfortable. The Turkish world have all opportunities to develop."