Ogtay Asadov to participate inauguration of New Georgian president

Tbilisi. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Ogtay Asadov will pay a visit to Georgia on December 16.

Local Bureau of Report News Agency informs that the delegation led by the chairman of the parliament will attend the inauguration ceremony of Georgian new president Salome Zurabishvili.

The inauguration ceremony of Zurabishvili will be held on December 16 in Telavi city.